Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Nagatake Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6682 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/A 72 6682 yards
Champion/B 72 6553 yards
Back/A 72 6316 yards
Back/B 72 6189 yards
Regular/A 72 6009 yards
Regular/B 72 5883 yards
Ladies Silver/A 72 5066 yards
Ladies Silver/B 72 4940 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nagatake Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 334 387 180 520 172 407 427 556 398 3381 353 556 162 337 437 505 187 331 424 3292 6673
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 316 368 162 503 163 389 408 522 382 3213 341 542 146 322 397 492 160 319 377 3096 6309
Red W: 71.0/122 304 354 144 492 159 370 388 485 367 3063 329 493 128 307 382 479 155 305 369 2947 6010
Handicap 17 7 11 3 13 15 9 1 5 12 2 18 14 6 4 10 16 8
Par 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Greens Bent CY-2 Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1971)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC / VISA / MASTER / AMEX / JCB / DINERS

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tomei Atsugi CC - West: #2
Tomei Atsugi Country Club - West Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomei Atsugi CC: #4
Tomei Atsugi Country Club
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daisagami CC
Daisagami Country Club - West/East Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daisagami CC: Driving range
Daisagami Country Club - Center/West Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daisagami CC
Daisagami Country Club - East/Center Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nakatsugawa CC - West: #4
Nakatsugawa Country Club - In/West Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - West: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/West
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nakatsugawa CC - Out: #2
Nakatsugawa Country Club - West/Out Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - East: #2
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - East/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nakatsugawa CC - In: #2
Nakatsugawa Country Club - Out/In Course
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatsugi CC - Hon - South: #1
Daiatsugi Country Club - Hon Course - West/South
Atsugi, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC: #16
Sobu Country Club
Hachioji, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me