Nagatake Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6682 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/A
|72
|6682 yards
|Champion/B
|72
|6553 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6316 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6189 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6009 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|5883 yards
|Ladies Silver/A
|72
|5066 yards
|Ladies Silver/B
|72
|4940 yards
Scorecard for Nagatake Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|334
|387
|180
|520
|172
|407
|427
|556
|398
|3381
|353
|556
|162
|337
|437
|505
|187
|331
|424
|3292
|6673
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|316
|368
|162
|503
|163
|389
|408
|522
|382
|3213
|341
|542
|146
|322
|397
|492
|160
|319
|377
|3096
|6309
|Red W: 71.0/122
|304
|354
|144
|492
|159
|370
|388
|485
|367
|3063
|329
|493
|128
|307
|382
|479
|155
|305
|369
|2947
|6010
|Handicap
|17
|7
|11
|3
|13
|15
|9
|1
|5
|12
|2
|18
|14
|6
|4
|10
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Greens Bent CY-2 Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Akira Sato (1971)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC / VISA / MASTER / AMEX / JCB / DINERS
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
