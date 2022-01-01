Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Nakatsugawa Country Club - Out/In Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6034 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/RG 72 6034 yards 69.5
Black/RG (W) 72 6034 yards 75.5
Black/LG (W) 72 6006 yards 74.8
Black/LG 72 6006 yards 69.1
Blue/RG (W) 72 5802 yards 74.0
Blue/RG 72 5802 yards 66.9
Blue/LG 72 5774 yards 67.8
Blue/LG (W) 72 5774 yards 73.3
White/RG 72 5425 yards 66.0
White/RG (W) 72 5425 yards 71.7
White/LG 72 5326 yards 65.3
White/LG (W) 72 5326 yards 70.7
Green/RG 72 4264 yards
Green/LG 72 4165 yards
Scorecard for Out-In
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 378 438 314 129 465 391 370 159 359 3003 363 335 487 305 132 351 387 508 163 3031 6034
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 363 428 314 129 440 385 361 145 334 2899 346 319 457 298 128 344 375 485 151 2903 5802
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 5 17 11 10 16 4 8 14 2 12 6 18
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, Diners, AMEX

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

