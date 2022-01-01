Nakatsugawa Country Club - Out/In Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6034 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/RG
|72
|6034 yards
|69.5
|Black/RG (W)
|72
|6034 yards
|75.5
|Black/LG (W)
|72
|6006 yards
|74.8
|Black/LG
|72
|6006 yards
|69.1
|Blue/RG (W)
|72
|5802 yards
|74.0
|Blue/RG
|72
|5802 yards
|66.9
|Blue/LG
|72
|5774 yards
|67.8
|Blue/LG (W)
|72
|5774 yards
|73.3
|White/RG
|72
|5425 yards
|66.0
|White/RG (W)
|72
|5425 yards
|71.7
|White/LG
|72
|5326 yards
|65.3
|White/LG (W)
|72
|5326 yards
|70.7
|Green/RG
|72
|4264 yards
|Green/LG
|72
|4165 yards
Scorecard for Out-In
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|378
|438
|314
|129
|465
|391
|370
|159
|359
|3003
|363
|335
|487
|305
|132
|351
|387
|508
|163
|3031
|6034
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|363
|428
|314
|129
|440
|385
|361
|145
|334
|2899
|346
|319
|457
|298
|128
|344
|375
|485
|151
|2903
|5802
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|14
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, Diners, AMEX
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
