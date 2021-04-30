Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Gotemba Tomei Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Fuji Gotenba Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 361 397 294 182 488 481 151 384 360 3098 397 129 378 339 340 143 378 496 495 3095 6193
White M: 69.2/117 346 370 262 162 462 438 139 363 332 2874 375 118 360 312 326 129 363 465 458 2906 5780
Red W: 67.1/113 328 322 233 118 440 426 100 343 317 2627 354 118 340 312 326 117 350 437 411 2765 5392
Handicap 9 1 5 11 3 7 17 15 13 2 16 6 12 14 18 8 4 10
Par 4 4 4 3 5 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gotemba GC
Gotemba Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Belleview Nagao GC: #5
Belleview Nagao Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashigara Forest CC
Ashigara Forest Country Club
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daihakone CC: #17
Daihakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujinomori GC
Fujinomori Golf Club
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mishima GC: #5
Mishima Golf Club
Nagaizumi, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Jurigi CC: #4
Jurigi Country Club
Fuji, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone-en GC: #5
Hakone-en Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mishima CC: #17
Mishima Country Club
Mishima, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
KawanaFuji7.jpg
Articles
Kawana's Fuji Course: Japan's coastal resort gem
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me