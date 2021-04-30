Gotemba Tomei Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Fuji Gotenba Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|361
|397
|294
|182
|488
|481
|151
|384
|360
|3098
|397
|129
|378
|339
|340
|143
|378
|496
|495
|3095
|6193
|White M: 69.2/117
|346
|370
|262
|162
|462
|438
|139
|363
|332
|2874
|375
|118
|360
|312
|326
|129
|363
|465
|458
|2906
|5780
|Red W: 67.1/113
|328
|322
|233
|118
|440
|426
|100
|343
|317
|2627
|354
|118
|340
|312
|326
|117
|350
|437
|411
|2765
|5392
|Handicap
|9
|1
|5
|11
|3
|7
|17
|15
|13
|2
|16
|6
|12
|14
|18
|8
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
