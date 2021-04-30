Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Gotemba Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6281 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6281 yards 70.5 121
Regular 72 5922 yards 68.8 117
Regular (W) 72 5922 yards 70.2 119
Ladies 72 4805 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gotemba Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 540 375 155 380 375 485 310 175 360 3155 410 596 155 460 310 485 140 205 385 3146 6301
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 495 340 145 360 365 475 300 125 340 2945 405 580 127 450 295 465 125 185 365 2997 5942
Red W: 66.9/109 465 285 120 295 230 425 215 120 320 2475 355 450 110 330 260 335 105 135 250 2330 4805
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 5 17 11 10 4 16 8 14 2 18 12 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 5 4 5 3 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1971)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Amex

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Belleview Nagao GC: #5
Belleview Nagao Golf Club
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daihakone CC: #17
Daihakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Country Club
Hakone, Kanagawa
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashigara Forest CC
Ashigara Forest Country Club
Oyama, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone-en GC: #5
Hakone-en Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST
Taiheiyo Club Gotemba WEST Course
Gotemba, Shizuoka
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakone Yunohana GC: #4
Hakone Yunohana Golf Course
Hakone, Kanagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashinoko CC
Ashinoko Country Club
Mishima, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kannami Springs CC
Kannami Springs Country Club
Kannami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ashitaka Six Hundred Club: #7
Ashitaka Six Hundred Club
Numazu, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yugawara CC
Yugawara Country Club
Yugawara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
KawanaFuji7.jpg
Articles
Kawana's Fuji Course: Japan's coastal resort gem
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me