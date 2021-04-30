Gotemba Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6281 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6281 yards
|70.5
|121
|Regular
|72
|5922 yards
|68.8
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5922 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|4805 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Gotemba Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|540
|375
|155
|380
|375
|485
|310
|175
|360
|3155
|410
|596
|155
|460
|310
|485
|140
|205
|385
|3146
|6301
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|495
|340
|145
|360
|365
|475
|300
|125
|340
|2945
|405
|580
|127
|450
|295
|465
|125
|185
|365
|2997
|5942
|Red W: 66.9/109
|465
|285
|120
|295
|230
|425
|215
|120
|320
|2475
|355
|450
|110
|330
|260
|335
|105
|135
|250
|2330
|4805
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1971)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Amex
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout