Belleview Nagao Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 5824 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 5824 yards 68.2 115
Regular 71 5370 yards 65.1 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Belle View Nagao Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 68.2/115 341 486 173 383 370 167 365 491 493 3269 335 148 290 145 330 324 317 174 492 2555 5824
Regular M: 65.1/109 310 468 148 330 361 137 330 450 470 3004 317 115 265 130 317 311 285 149 477 2366 5370
Ladies W: 66.1/111 310 468 148 330 361 137 330 450 470 3004 317 115 265 130 317 311 285 149 477 2366 5370
Handicap 15 5 9 1 7 17 11 13 3 12 16 10 18 8 2 14 6 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 5 37 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 34 71

Course Details

Year Built 1968

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

