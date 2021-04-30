Belleview Nagao Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 71
Length 5824 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|5824 yards
|68.2
|115
|Regular
|71
|5370 yards
|65.1
|109
Scorecard for Belle View Nagao Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 68.2/115
|341
|486
|173
|383
|370
|167
|365
|491
|493
|3269
|335
|148
|290
|145
|330
|324
|317
|174
|492
|2555
|5824
|Regular M: 65.1/109
|310
|468
|148
|330
|361
|137
|330
|450
|470
|3004
|317
|115
|265
|130
|317
|311
|285
|149
|477
|2366
|5370
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|310
|468
|148
|330
|361
|137
|330
|450
|470
|3004
|317
|115
|265
|130
|317
|311
|285
|149
|477
|2366
|5370
|Handicap
|15
|5
|9
|1
|7
|17
|11
|13
|3
|12
|16
|10
|18
|8
|2
|14
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|37
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|34
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
