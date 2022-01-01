Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Susono Country Club

0
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7106 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 7106 yards
Back 72 6824 yards
Reg.Gold 72 6487 yards
Reg.Mt Fuji 72 6218 yards
Front 72 5608 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Susono Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 402 596 406 181 415 347 373 207 597 3524 560 383 178 427 455 403 395 185 596 3582 7106
White M: 73.1/123 389 579 374 171 415 328 366 202 582 3406 523 378 178 427 429 353 379 185 566 3418 6824
Gold M: 70.7/121 373 534 374 154 386 307 343 178 582 3231 523 364 155 405 415 340 358 151 545 3256 6487
Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 359 503 357 137 371 297 343 157 542 3066 513 351 155 391 388 331 350 141 532 3152 6218
Red W: 70.2/119 331 472 335 128 335 286 329 132 505 2853 481 311 135 270 306 324 340 131 457 2755 5608
Handicap 9 3 17 13 1 15 5 11 7 10 12 18 2 4 16 6 14 8
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, AMEX, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

