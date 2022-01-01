Susono Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7106 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|7106 yards
|Back
|72
|6824 yards
|Reg.Gold
|72
|6487 yards
|Reg.Mt Fuji
|72
|6218 yards
|Front
|72
|5608 yards
Scorecard for Susono Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|402
|596
|406
|181
|415
|347
|373
|207
|597
|3524
|560
|383
|178
|427
|455
|403
|395
|185
|596
|3582
|7106
|White M: 73.1/123
|389
|579
|374
|171
|415
|328
|366
|202
|582
|3406
|523
|378
|178
|427
|429
|353
|379
|185
|566
|3418
|6824
|Gold M: 70.7/121
|373
|534
|374
|154
|386
|307
|343
|178
|582
|3231
|523
|364
|155
|405
|415
|340
|358
|151
|545
|3256
|6487
|Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|359
|503
|357
|137
|371
|297
|343
|157
|542
|3066
|513
|351
|155
|391
|388
|331
|350
|141
|532
|3152
|6218
|Red W: 70.2/119
|331
|472
|335
|128
|335
|286
|329
|132
|505
|2853
|481
|311
|135
|270
|306
|324
|340
|131
|457
|2755
|5608
|Handicap
|9
|3
|17
|13
|1
|15
|5
|11
|7
|10
|12
|18
|2
|4
|16
|6
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, AMEX, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Course Layout