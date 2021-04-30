Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Osumi Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6891 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6891 yards 72.1 121
Regular 71 6418 yards 69.7 119
Ladies 71 5321 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Osumi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.1/121 432 422 490 201 353 445 219 535 353 3450 395 547 400 187 423 175 534 375 405 3441 6891
Regular M: 69.7/119 406 384 471 168 336 413 187 515 333 3213 368 530 368 159 386 151 512 349 382 3205 6418
Ladies W: 66.1/111 378 305 401 127 318 298 121 401 260 2609 343 415 293 136 300 128 429 316 352 2712 5321
Handicap 9 3 11 17 15 5 7 1 13 16 8 10 14 2 18 4 6 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

