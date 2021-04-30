Osumi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6891 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6891 yards
|72.1
|121
|Regular
|71
|6418 yards
|69.7
|119
|Ladies
|71
|5321 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Osumi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.1/121
|432
|422
|490
|201
|353
|445
|219
|535
|353
|3450
|395
|547
|400
|187
|423
|175
|534
|375
|405
|3441
|6891
|Regular M: 69.7/119
|406
|384
|471
|168
|336
|413
|187
|515
|333
|3213
|368
|530
|368
|159
|386
|151
|512
|349
|382
|3205
|6418
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|378
|305
|401
|127
|318
|298
|121
|401
|260
|2609
|343
|415
|293
|136
|300
|128
|429
|316
|352
|2712
|5321
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|17
|15
|5
|7
|1
|13
|16
|8
|10
|14
|2
|18
|4
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout