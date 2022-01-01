Kagoshoima Kanoya Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6612 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/Korai
|72
|6612 yards
|Blue/Bent
|72
|6460 yards
|Orange/Korai
|72
|6247 yards
|Orange/Bent
|72
|6093 yards
|White/Korai
|72
|5959 yards
|White/Bent
|72
|5808 yards
|Red/Korai
|72
|5317 yards
|Red/Bent
|72
|5191 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
