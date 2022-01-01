Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Kagoshoima Kanoya Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6612 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/Korai 72 6612 yards
Blue/Bent 72 6460 yards
Orange/Korai 72 6247 yards
Orange/Bent 72 6093 yards
White/Korai 72 5959 yards
White/Bent 72 5808 yards
Red/Korai 72 5317 yards
Red/Bent 72 5191 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

