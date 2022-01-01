Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Kagoshima Kokusai Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6380 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6380 yards
Compe 72 6052 yards
White 72 5747 yards
Gold 72 5452 yards
Red 72 4943 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

