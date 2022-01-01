Kagoshima Kokusai Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6380 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6380 yards
|Compe
|72
|6052 yards
|White
|72
|5747 yards
|Gold
|72
|5452 yards
|Red
|72
|4943 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
