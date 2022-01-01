Miyakonojo Mochio Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6398 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6398 yards
|Regular
|72
|6047 yards
Scorecard for Miyakonojomochioka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|509
|136
|400
|519
|295
|377
|180
|432
|383
|3231
|394
|399
|175
|434
|317
|164
|558
|492
|416
|3349
|6580
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|498
|120
|390
|497
|279
|365
|164
|419
|356
|3088
|375
|344
|159
|415
|304
|136
|538
|476
|394
|3141
|6229
|Handicap
|15
|11
|3
|13
|17
|7
|5
|1
|9
|14
|10
|12
|8
|16
|6
|4
|18
|2
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout