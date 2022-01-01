Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Miyakonojo Mochio Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6398 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6398 yards
Regular 72 6047 yards
Scorecard for Miyakonojomochioka Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 509 136 400 519 295 377 180 432 383 3231 394 399 175 434 317 164 558 492 416 3349 6580
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 498 120 390 497 279 365 164 419 356 3088 375 344 159 415 304 136 538 476 394 3141 6229
Handicap 15 11 3 13 17 7 5 1 9 14 10 12 8 16 6 4 18 2
Par 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Rainbow Sports Land GC
Rainbow Sports Land Golf Club
Miyakonojo, Miyazaki
Public
0.0
0
Takachiho CC
Takachiho Country Club
Kirishima, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kirishima GC
Kirishima Golf Club
Kirishima, Kagoshima
Resort
0.0
0
Miyazaki Kobayashi CC
Miyazaki Kobayashi Country Club
Kobayashi, Miyazaki
Resort
0.0
0
Osumi CC: #1
Osumi Country Club
Osaki, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Miyazaki Kokusai Kuko CC
Miyazaki Kokusai Kuko Country Club
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Resort
0.0
0
Kagoshoima Kanoya CC
Kagoshoima Kanoya Country Club
Kanoya, Kagoshima
Public
0.0
0
Kagoshima Kuko 36 CC
Kagoshima Kuko 36 Country Club - Yokogawa Course
Kirishima, Kagoshima
Resort
0.0
0
Kagoshima Kokusai GC
Kagoshima Kokusai Golf Club
Aira, Kagoshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kagoshima Kuko 36 CC
Kagoshima Kuko 36 Country Club - Airport Course
Kirishima, Kagoshima
Resort
0.0
0
