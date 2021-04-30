Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Tojonomori63 Country Club - Ujo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6428 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6428 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6002 yards 69.8 119
Front 72 5506 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5111 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ujo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 331 395 195 409 430 193 478 392 404 3227 371 188 490 383 376 173 365 334 521 3201 6428
Regular M: 69.8/119 310 378 174 386 427 175 454 374 380 3058 353 139 466 358 344 135 335 316 498 2944 6002
Front M: 69.2/117 289 358 151 365 405 154 434 349 356 2861 298 109 441 315 300 121 313 284 464 2645 5506
Ladies W: 67.1/113 272 312 128 280 378 134 434 327 311 2576 298 109 411 315 273 121 300 284 424 2535 5111
Handicap 17 5 13 1 9 15 3 11 7 10 16 2 6 8 18 12 14 4
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Nicos, VISA, Master, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

