Century Miki Golf Club
Hyogo, Japan

Century Miki Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7037 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7037 yards 74.7 131
Regular 72 6565 yards 72.2 123
Front 72 6189 yards 70.2 121
Ladies 72 5675 yards 73.8 119
Scorecard for Century Miki Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 416 418 176 547 366 411 176 533 413 3456 418 411 548 158 431 556 201 400 458 3581 7037
Regular M: 73.1/123 392 399 160 525 336 377 144 518 396 3247 396 373 513 139 409 525 187 368 408 3318 6565
Front M: 70.7/121 370 381 140 505 315 357 122 503 374 3067 376 371 485 120 389 504 143 343 391 3122 6189
Ladies W: 70.2/119 348 360 118 481 296 336 122 469 349 2879 330 285 408 120 365 485 131 303 369 2796 5675
Handicap 3 9 15 1 13 7 17 5 11 4 14 8 18 2 10 16 12 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Century Yokawa GC
Century Yokawa Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Ujo
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Ujo Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Miki GC: #17
Forest Miki Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Ono GC - Middle: #7
Fuji Ono Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - South/East Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Tojo
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Tojo Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Ono GC - West: #2
Fuji Ono Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - West/South Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - Prince: #7
Cherry Hills Golf Club - Prince Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Cherry Hills GC - King: #2
Cherry Hills Golf Club - King Course
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
Fuji Ono GC - West: #9
Fuji Ono Golf Club - West/East Course
Ono, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - East/West Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

