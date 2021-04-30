Century Miki Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7037 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7037 yards
|74.7
|131
|Regular
|72
|6565 yards
|72.2
|123
|Front
|72
|6189 yards
|70.2
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5675 yards
|73.8
|119
Scorecard for Century Miki Golf Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|416
|418
|176
|547
|366
|411
|176
|533
|413
|3456
|418
|411
|548
|158
|431
|556
|201
|400
|458
|3581
|7037
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|392
|399
|160
|525
|336
|377
|144
|518
|396
|3247
|396
|373
|513
|139
|409
|525
|187
|368
|408
|3318
|6565
|Front M: 70.7/121
|370
|381
|140
|505
|315
|357
|122
|503
|374
|3067
|376
|371
|485
|120
|389
|504
|143
|343
|391
|3122
|6189
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|348
|360
|118
|481
|296
|336
|122
|469
|349
|2879
|330
|285
|408
|120
|365
|485
|131
|303
|369
|2796
|5675
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|4
|14
|8
|18
|2
|10
|16
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout