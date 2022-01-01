Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Hinokuma Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6249 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6249 yards 70.7 121
RT 72 5800 yards 70.0 117
RT (W) 72 5800 yards 70.5 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hinokuma Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 305 485 504 400 190 368 350 176 408 3186 368 480 164 300 401 380 472 135 363 3063 6249
Regular M: 70.0/117 W: 70.5/121 286 467 482 375 183 352 330 154 380 3009 335 441 137 250 380 351 427 121 349 2791 5800
Handicap 17 11 3 9 15 13 7 1 5 12 4 10 16 2 14 8 18 6
Par 4 5 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, BC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yamato Fudo CC: #15
Yamato Fudo Country Club
Saga, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chikugo River Riverside Sports Center - Mamezu GC: #1
Chikugo River Riverside Sports Center - Mamezu Golf Course
Miyaki, Saga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokuzan CC: #1
Hokuzan Country Club
Saga, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bridgestone CC: #9
Bridgestone Country Club
Tosu, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dai-hakata CC - Japanese Cypress: #2
Dai-hakata Country Club - Pine/Japanese Cypress Course
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dai-hakata CC - Pine: #4
Dai-hakata Country Club - Cedar/Pine Course
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dai-hakata CC - Cedar: #8
Dai-hakata Country Club - Japanese Cypress/Cedar Course
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chikushigaoka GC
Chikushigaoka Golf Club - West/South Course
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chikushigaoka GC
Chikushigaoka Golf Club - South/North Course
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC - Tenpai: #8
Satsuki Golf Club - Tenpai Course
Chikushino, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chikushigaoka GC
Chikushigaoka Golf Club - North/West Course
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanamatsuri GC: #14
Hanamatsuri Golf Club
Kohoku, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me