Hinokuma Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6249 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6249 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT
|72
|5800 yards
|70.0
|117
|RT (W)
|72
|5800 yards
|70.5
|121
Scorecard for Hinokuma Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|305
|485
|504
|400
|190
|368
|350
|176
|408
|3186
|368
|480
|164
|300
|401
|380
|472
|135
|363
|3063
|6249
|Regular M: 70.0/117 W: 70.5/121
|286
|467
|482
|375
|183
|352
|330
|154
|380
|3009
|335
|441
|137
|250
|380
|351
|427
|121
|349
|2791
|5800
|Handicap
|17
|11
|3
|9
|15
|13
|7
|1
|5
|12
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
