Kurume Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6136 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6136 yards
|Regular
|72
|5757 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5757 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kurume Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|361
|338
|348
|350
|472
|170
|530
|132
|317
|3018
|421
|185
|323
|364
|347
|520
|354
|180
|529
|3223
|6241
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|339
|316
|279
|339
|458
|155
|485
|113
|294
|2778
|390
|162
|296
|338
|340
|504
|332
|126
|491
|2979
|5757
|Handicap
|3
|13
|7
|9
|11
|5
|1
|17
|15
|4
|10
|18
|12
|14
|6
|16
|8
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
Nakagawa, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
Course Layout