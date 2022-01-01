Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Kurume Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6136 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6136 yards
Regular 72 5757 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5757 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kurume Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 361 338 348 350 472 170 530 132 317 3018 421 185 323 364 347 520 354 180 529 3223 6241
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 339 316 279 339 458 155 485 113 294 2778 390 162 296 338 340 504 332 126 491 2979 5757
Handicap 3 13 7 9 11 5 1 17 15 4 10 18 12 14 6 16 8 2
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

