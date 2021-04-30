Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Chirihama Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6736 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6736 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6359 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5261 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Chirihama Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 389 412 161 397 501 198 503 400 424 3385 383 362 195 392 453 497 175 335 559 3351 6736
White M: 70.7/121 379 375 140 382 487 190 487 380 398 3218 363 343 172 355 417 481 159 315 536 3141 6359
Red W: 67.1/113 351 300 127 314 420 154 417 297 317 2697 342 261 145 267 327 389 147 240 446 2564 5261
Handicap 15 1 17 7 9 13 11 3 5 10 6 14 4 2 12 18 16 8
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hokuriku Green Hill GC
Hokuriku Green Hill Golf Club
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - West/Central
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - East/West
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanazawa Country Club - Short Course
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamabiko GC
Yamabiko Golf Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Clubhouse
Hanao Country Club - West/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC
Hanao Country Club - West/East Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Aerial view
Hanao Country Club - East/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - East: #9
Ishikawa Golf Club - East/West Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - East: #7
Ishikawa Golf Club - East/South Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishikawa GC - South: #1
Ishikawa Golf Club - South/West Course
Tsubata, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me