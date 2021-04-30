Chirihama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6736 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6736 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6359 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5261 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Chirihama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|389
|412
|161
|397
|501
|198
|503
|400
|424
|3385
|383
|362
|195
|392
|453
|497
|175
|335
|559
|3351
|6736
|White M: 70.7/121
|379
|375
|140
|382
|487
|190
|487
|380
|398
|3218
|363
|343
|172
|355
|417
|481
|159
|315
|536
|3141
|6359
|Red W: 67.1/113
|351
|300
|127
|314
|420
|154
|417
|297
|317
|2697
|342
|261
|145
|267
|327
|389
|147
|240
|446
|2564
|5261
|Handicap
|15
|1
|17
|7
|9
|13
|11
|3
|5
|10
|6
|14
|4
|2
|12
|18
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
