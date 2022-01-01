Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Tokinodai Country Club - Noushudai Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6599 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6599 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nosyudai
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 420 522 405 162 558 379 424 196 522 3588 365 409 384 159 367 525 382 168 363 3122 6710
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 405 457 336 137 540 316 389 184 499 3263 339 363 335 145 350 497 312 149 342 2832 6095
Handicap 5 17 1 15 11 13 7 9 3 8 4 2 18 10 12 14 16 6
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 37 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tokinodai CC - Bijoudai: #3
Tokinodai Country Club - Bijoudai Course
Hakui, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Noto GC
Noto Golf Club
Shika, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chirihama CC: #2
Chirihama Country Club
Hodatsushimizu, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Noto CC - Houdatsu: #6
Noto Country Club - Nihonkai/Houdatsu Course
Hodatsushimizu, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Noto CC - Nihonkai: #2
Noto Country Club - Hamanasu/Nihonkai Course
Hodatsushimizu, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakura GC: #14
Wakura Golf Club
Nanao, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Noto CC - Hamanasu: #3
Noto Country Club - Hamanasu/Houdatsu Course
Hodatsushimizu, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Himi CC
Himi Country Club
Himi, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokuriku Green Hill GC
Hokuriku Green Hill Golf Club
Kahoku, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: Clubhouse
Hanao Country Club - West/Middle Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Notojima GCC: Clubhouse
Notojima Golf & Country Club
Nanao, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC
Hanao Country Club - West/East Course
Fukuoka, Toyama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me