Tokinodai Country Club - Noushudai Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6599 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6599 yards
Scorecard for Nosyudai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|420
|522
|405
|162
|558
|379
|424
|196
|522
|3588
|365
|409
|384
|159
|367
|525
|382
|168
|363
|3122
|6710
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|405
|457
|336
|137
|540
|316
|389
|184
|499
|3263
|339
|363
|335
|145
|350
|497
|312
|149
|342
|2832
|6095
|Handicap
|5
|17
|1
|15
|11
|13
|7
|9
|3
|8
|4
|2
|18
|10
|12
|14
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|37
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
Hodatsushimizu, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
Hodatsushimizu, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
Hodatsushimizu, Ishikawa
Semi-Private
