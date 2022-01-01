Kitanomori Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7152 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Member
|72
|7152 yards
|Back
|72
|6925 yards
|Regular
|72
|6433 yards
|Senior
|72
|5796 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5494 yards
Scorecard for Kitanomori Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|491
|395
|446
|178
|380
|330
|418
|187
|623
|3448
|417
|442
|173
|607
|390
|388
|498
|222
|425
|3562
|7010
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|456
|361
|401
|147
|341
|302
|385
|166
|536
|3095
|385
|405
|157
|519
|347
|340
|463
|190
|391
|3197
|6292
|Red W: 67.1/113
|388
|324
|298
|119
|252
|270
|348
|132
|392
|2523
|344
|380
|102
|425
|313
|323
|432
|149
|347
|2815
|5338
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|11
|17
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
