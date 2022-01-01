Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Kitanomori Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 7152 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Member 72 7152 yards
Back 72 6925 yards
Regular 72 6433 yards
Senior 72 5796 yards
Ladies 72 5494 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 491 395 446 178 380 330 418 187 623 3448 417 442 173 607 390 388 498 222 425 3562 7010
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 456 361 401 147 341 302 385 166 536 3095 385 405 157 519 347 340 463 190 391 3197 6292
Red W: 67.1/113 388 324 298 119 252 270 348 132 392 2523 344 380 102 425 313 323 432 149 347 2815 5338
Handicap 15 9 3 7 1 13 5 11 17 10 4 16 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1987

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, UFJ, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

