Country Club Green Valley - Suzuran Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6363 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6363 yards
|Regular
|71
|5736 yards
|Ladies
|71
|4933 yards
Scorecard for Suzuran
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 69.7/119
|360
|434
|160
|431
|595
|353
|323
|150
|538
|3344
|326
|316
|353
|318
|163
|407
|552
|185
|399
|3019
|6363
|Yellow M: 68.2/115
|340
|418
|138
|320
|561
|285
|296
|116
|511
|2985
|303
|289
|340
|288
|122
|351
|532
|157
|369
|2751
|5736
|Red W: 65.9/107
|305
|380
|106
|305
|415
|257
|264
|93
|408
|2533
|275
|261
|285
|259
|93
|278
|506
|129
|314
|2400
|4933
|Handicap
|7
|5
|13
|3
|1
|9
|15
|17
|11
|8
|14
|2
|18
|16
|4
|12
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, AMEX, UC, DC, MC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout