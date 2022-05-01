Shinonome Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6976 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6976 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6387 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT
|72
|5323 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Shinonome Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|533
|183
|343
|403
|436
|209
|371
|555
|423
|3456
|458
|387
|220
|562
|398
|341
|541
|192
|421
|3520
|6976
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|511
|150
|325
|364
|397
|185
|327
|530
|392
|3181
|403
|352
|176
|542
|377
|325
|506
|142
|383
|3206
|6387
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|431
|130
|289
|326
|349
|154
|322
|396
|185
|2582
|299
|315
|127
|483
|346
|314
|461
|127
|269
|2741
|5323
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UCS, VISA ,Diners, Mastercard, Nippon, Shinpan
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
