Shinonome Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6976 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6976 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6387 yards 70.7 121
LT 72 5323 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shinonome Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 533 183 343 403 436 209 371 555 423 3456 458 387 220 562 398 341 541 192 421 3520 6976
Regular M: 70.7/121 511 150 325 364 397 185 327 530 392 3181 403 352 176 542 377 325 506 142 383 3206 6387
Ladies W: 67.1/113 431 130 289 326 349 154 322 396 185 2582 299 315 127 483 346 314 461 127 269 2741 5323
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 17 11 5 4 16 10 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UCS, VISA ,Diners, Mastercard, Nippon, Shinpan
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

