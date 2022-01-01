Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Shin-Utsunomiya Country Club - West/East Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6773 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6773 yards
Regular 72 6375 yards
Front 72 5748 yards
Scorecard for West - East
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 390 186 395 313 161 526 326 398 545 3240 512 338 142 364 439 379 321 157 483 3135 6375
Regular M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123 390 186 395 313 161 526 326 398 545 3240 512 338 142 364 439 379 321 157 483 3135 6375
Handicap 5 11 13 15 9 1 7 3 17 10 2 8 12 4 14 16 18 6
Par 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

