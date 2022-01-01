Shin-Utsunomiya Country Club - Middle/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6744 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6744 yards
|Regular
|72
|6303 yards
|Front
|72
|5756 yards
Scorecard for Middle - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|481
|371
|332
|336
|345
|130
|391
|151
|526
|3063
|390
|186
|395
|313
|161
|526
|326
|398
|545
|3240
|6303
|Regular M: 70.0/119 W: 71.7/123
|481
|371
|332
|336
|345
|130
|391
|151
|526
|3063
|390
|186
|395
|313
|161
|526
|326
|398
|545
|3240
|6303
|Handicap
|5
|11
|7
|13
|1
|9
|3
|15
|17
|10
|8
|2
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout