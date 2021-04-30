Bellflower Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6865 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6865 yards
|72.6
|123
|Regular
|72
|6391 yards
|70.4
|121
|Front
|72
|5883 yards
|68.4
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5295 yards
|66.3
|113
Scorecard for Bellflower Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|502
|421
|406
|158
|391
|543
|360
|198
|461
|3440
|431
|189
|522
|351
|360
|374
|234
|538
|426
|3425
|6865
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|480
|399
|390
|146
|368
|518
|342
|172
|407
|3222
|391
|171
|501
|323
|325
|353
|200
|505
|400
|3169
|6391
|Front M: 69.2/117
|456
|367
|353
|130
|346
|495
|317
|149
|389
|3002
|361
|138
|468
|300
|293
|321
|167
|468
|365
|2881
|5883
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|417
|335
|291
|115
|318
|454
|284
|133
|320
|2667
|324
|120
|441
|274
|280
|278
|138
|438
|335
|2628
|5295
|Handicap
|15
|5
|7
|17
|9
|1
|11
|13
|3
|6
|18
|8
|2
|12
|14
|10
|16
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout