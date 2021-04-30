Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Bellflower Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6865 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6865 yards 72.6 123
Regular 72 6391 yards 70.4 121
Front 72 5883 yards 68.4 117
Ladies 72 5295 yards 66.3 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bellflower Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 502 421 406 158 391 543 360 198 461 3440 431 189 522 351 360 374 234 538 426 3425 6865
Regular M: 70.7/121 480 399 390 146 368 518 342 172 407 3222 391 171 501 323 325 353 200 505 400 3169 6391
Front M: 69.2/117 456 367 353 130 346 495 317 149 389 3002 361 138 468 300 293 321 167 468 365 2881 5883
Ladies W: 67.1/113 417 335 291 115 318 454 284 133 320 2667 324 120 441 274 280 278 138 438 335 2628 5295
Handicap 15 5 7 17 9 1 11 13 3 6 18 8 2 12 14 10 16 4
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

