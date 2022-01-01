Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Hiyoshi Highland Club

0
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6550 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6550 yards 73.1 123
Regular/Bent 72 6203 yards 70.7 121
Back/Korai 72 6140 yards
Front/Bent 72 5874 yards 69.2 117
Front/Bent (W) 72 5874 yards 70.2 119
Regular/Korai 72 5793 yards
Front/Korai 72 5464 yards
Ladies/Bent (W) 72 5140 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/Korai 72 4730 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hiyoshi Highland Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 379 383 479 224 372 379 181 396 472 3265 422 351 150 454 401 392 437 182 496 3285 6550
Blue M: 70.7/121 369 366 459 213 356 367 174 380 456 3140 412 336 128 442 328 382 393 160 482 3063 6203
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 351 346 438 194 338 349 166 362 444 2988 398 271 123 421 312 372 373 147 469 2886 5874
Red W: 67.1/113 269 330 418 124 246 304 151 281 407 2530 363 262 123 400 262 279 358 147 416 2610 5140
Handicap 1 11 17 7 13 5 9 3 15 2 12 14 16 8 4 6 10 18
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

