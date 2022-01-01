Hiyoshi Highland Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6550 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6550 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6203 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back/Korai
|72
|6140 yards
|Front/Bent
|72
|5874 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front/Bent (W)
|72
|5874 yards
|70.2
|119
|Regular/Korai
|72
|5793 yards
|Front/Korai
|72
|5464 yards
|Ladies/Bent (W)
|72
|5140 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|4730 yards
Scorecard for Hiyoshi Highland Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|379
|383
|479
|224
|372
|379
|181
|396
|472
|3265
|422
|351
|150
|454
|401
|392
|437
|182
|496
|3285
|6550
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|369
|366
|459
|213
|356
|367
|174
|380
|456
|3140
|412
|336
|128
|442
|328
|382
|393
|160
|482
|3063
|6203
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|351
|346
|438
|194
|338
|349
|166
|362
|444
|2988
|398
|271
|123
|421
|312
|372
|373
|147
|469
|2886
|5874
|Red W: 67.1/113
|269
|330
|418
|124
|246
|304
|151
|281
|407
|2530
|363
|262
|123
|400
|262
|279
|358
|147
|416
|2610
|5140
|Handicap
|1
|11
|17
|7
|13
|5
|9
|3
|15
|2
|12
|14
|16
|8
|4
|6
|10
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
