Kazusa Monarch Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7056 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7056 yards
|72.6
|132
|Blue
|72
|6636 yards
|70.6
|128
|White
|72
|6259 yards
|69.2
|123
|Gold
|72
|5698 yards
|67.2
|117
|Red
|72
|5187 yards
|68.5
|116
Scorecard for Kazusa Monarch Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.6/132
|607
|399
|184
|446
|346
|355
|367
|219
|542
|3465
|591
|403
|203
|421
|402
|542
|220
|399
|410
|3591
|7056
|Blue M: 70.6/128
|580
|347
|156
|443
|335
|336
|350
|205
|517
|3269
|566
|381
|186
|402
|376
|510
|184
|385
|377
|3367
|6636
|White M: 69.2/123
|554
|326
|156
|410
|315
|326
|340
|177
|490
|3094
|539
|355
|151
|381
|347
|500
|179
|364
|349
|3165
|6259
|Gold M: 67.2/117
|515
|290
|132
|372
|301
|278
|320
|151
|452
|2811
|501
|337
|121
|350
|336
|468
|159
|306
|309
|2887
|5698
|Red W: 68.5/116
|436
|290
|132
|312
|236
|278
|300
|117
|452
|2553
|429
|316
|121
|316
|318
|456
|124
|282
|272
|2634
|5187
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1984
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1984)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, AMEX, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout