Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Kazusa Monarch Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7056 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7056 yards 72.6 132
Blue 72 6636 yards 70.6 128
White 72 6259 yards 69.2 123
Gold 72 5698 yards 67.2 117
Red 72 5187 yards 68.5 116
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kazusa Monarch Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.6/132 607 399 184 446 346 355 367 219 542 3465 591 403 203 421 402 542 220 399 410 3591 7056
Blue M: 70.6/128 580 347 156 443 335 336 350 205 517 3269 566 381 186 402 376 510 184 385 377 3367 6636
White M: 69.2/123 554 326 156 410 315 326 340 177 490 3094 539 355 151 381 347 500 179 364 349 3165 6259
Gold M: 67.2/117 515 290 132 372 301 278 320 151 452 2811 501 337 121 350 336 468 159 306 309 2887 5698
Red W: 68.5/116 436 290 132 312 236 278 300 117 452 2553 429 316 121 316 318 456 124 282 272 2634 5187
Handicap 3 9 15 1 13 7 11 17 5 4 10 16 8 14 2 18 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1984
Golf Season Year round
Architect Jack Nicklaus (1984)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, AMEX, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kazusafuji GC - East: #3
Kazusafuji Golf Club - East Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kisarazuhigashi CC
Kisarazuhigashi Country Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusafuji GC - South: #2
Kazusafuji Golf Club - South Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kazusafuji GC - West: #2
Kazusafuji Golf Club - West Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Kisarazu CC
Gold Kisarazu Country Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Japan PGA GC
Japan PGA Golf Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Minamiichihara GC: Clubhouse
PGM Minamiichihara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kimitsu Kagihara CC
Kimitsu Kagihara Country Club
Kimitsu, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanozan GC - Sengen: #2
Kanozan Golf Club - Sengen/Shiratori Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamo GC
Kamo Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanozan GC - Shiratori: #1
Kanozan Golf Club - Shiratori/Tenjin Course
Kimitsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Ichihara GC: #15
Fuji Ichihara Golf Club
Ichihara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me