J-Golf Tsurugashima
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|6813 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6277 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue (W)
|72
|6277 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5463 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for J-Golf Tsurugashima
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|586
|151
|364
|412
|379
|503
|418
|162
|422
|3397
|381
|384
|590
|191
|324
|443
|414
|188
|501
|3416
|6813
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|532
|143
|339
|371
|351
|476
|395
|144
|397
|3148
|356
|346
|497
|172
|293
|419
|395
|160
|491
|3129
|6277
|Red W: 67.1/113
|485
|131
|309
|341
|321
|421
|310
|120
|335
|2773
|316
|316
|405
|135
|265
|335
|346
|160
|412
|2690
|5463
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|14
|4
|16
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
