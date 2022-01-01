Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

J-Golf Tsurugashima

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6813 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 6813 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6277 yards 70.7 121
Blue (W) 72 6277 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5463 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for J-Golf Tsurugashima
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 586 151 364 412 379 503 418 162 422 3397 381 384 590 191 324 443 414 188 501 3416 6813
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 532 143 339 371 351 476 395 144 397 3148 356 346 497 172 293 419 395 160 491 3129 6277
Red W: 67.1/113 485 131 309 341 321 421 310 120 335 2773 316 316 405 135 265 335 346 160 412 2690 5463
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 5 17 11 10 14 4 16 8 2 6 18 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Saitama GC: #10
Saitama Golf Club
Moroyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Musashigaoka GC: #12
New Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC EAST
Olympic National Golf Club EAST
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - North/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Camellia Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashigaoka GC: Driving range
Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hanno, Saitama
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - East/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Moss Phlox Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - North/East
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Azalea Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanno Green CC
Hanno Green Country Club
Hanno, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hidaka CC
Hidaka Country Club - East/West Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
