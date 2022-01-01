Hokkaido Poroto Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7097 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7097 yards
|75.3
|133
|RT
|72
|6523 yards
|72.4
|125
Scorecard for Hokkaido Shiraoi Golf Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 75.3/133
|570
|422
|205
|346
|401
|603
|176
|447
|375
|3545
|508
|378
|444
|161
|367
|615
|446
|208
|425
|3552
|7097
|Regular M: 72.4/125
|549
|390
|192
|318
|372
|537
|150
|418
|347
|3273
|491
|344
|423
|134
|325
|550
|416
|178
|389
|3250
|6523
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|467
|290
|108
|249
|340
|469
|132
|288
|274
|2617
|451
|328
|374
|119
|255
|496
|396
|132
|338
|2889
|5506
|Handicap
|5
|11
|7
|15
|9
|1
|17
|3
|13
|14
|16
|6
|18
|10
|2
|12
|8
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
