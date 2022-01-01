Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Hokkaido Poroto Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7097 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7097 yards 75.3 133
RT 72 6523 yards 72.4 125
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hokkaido Shiraoi Golf Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 75.3/133 570 422 205 346 401 603 176 447 375 3545 508 378 444 161 367 615 446 208 425 3552 7097
Regular M: 72.4/125 549 390 192 318 372 537 150 418 347 3273 491 344 423 134 325 550 416 178 389 3250 6523
Ladies W: 70.2/119 467 290 108 249 340 469 132 288 274 2617 451 328 374 119 255 496 396 132 338 2889 5506
Handicap 5 11 7 15 9 1 17 3 13 14 16 6 18 10 2 12 8 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hokkaido Dream CC
Hokkaido Dream Country Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tarumae CC
Tarumae Country Club - Middle/South Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tarumae CC - Middle: #7
Tarumae Country Club - Middle/North Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tarumae CC
Tarumae Country Club - South/North Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokkaido GC - Lion: #3
Hokkaido Golf Club - Lion Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokkaido GC - Eagle: #5
Hokkaido Golf Club - Eagle Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina GC - West
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - West
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Iris GC
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Iris Golf Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina GC - South
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - South
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri: #6
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Pirika/Ashiri Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Pirika: #5
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Kamui/Pirika Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina GC - East
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - East
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me