Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Kamui/Pirika Course

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6992 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Green/Back 72 6992 yards
White/Regular 72 6609 yards
Gold/Senior 72 6078 yards
Green/Ladies 72 5959 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kamui/Pirika
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 579 406 180 412 508 433 214 376 365 3473 526 412 470 375 555 183 390 193 415 3519 6992
White M: 73.0/122 563 381 164 393 489 411 188 366 347 3302 477 374 452 360 536 160 373 170 405 3307 6609
Yellow M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 531 347 148 283 462 373 158 357 339 2998 447 318 432 350 503 139 354 138 399 3080 6078
Red W: 70.2/119 524 340 145 279 457 368 135 350 331 2929 439 314 429 340 500 134 348 133 393 3030 5959
Handicap 2 10 6 4 12 14 16 18 8 11 13 15 9 1 17 3 7 5
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

