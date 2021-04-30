Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - South
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6852 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6852 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6344 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5757 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5757 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|525
|430
|204
|555
|375
|383
|165
|425
|355
|3417
|545
|390
|180
|410
|375
|400
|190
|565
|380
|3435
|6852
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|502
|387
|187
|510
|348
|362
|138
|399
|331
|3164
|520
|360
|165
|370
|345
|365
|170
|535
|350
|3180
|6344
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|449
|354
|164
|463
|317
|335
|116
|358
|301
|2857
|470
|325
|150
|340
|315
|335
|160
|485
|320
|2900
|5757
|Handicap
|5
|3
|15
|9
|11
|13
|17
|1
|7
|6
|10
|16
|12
|4
|8
|18
|14
|2
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, UC, Diner's, DC, AMEX, Saison, NICOS
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
