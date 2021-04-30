Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - South

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6852 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6852 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6344 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5757 yards 69.2 117
Front (W) 72 5757 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 525 430 204 555 375 383 165 425 355 3417 545 390 180 410 375 400 190 565 380 3435 6852
Regular M: 70.7/121 502 387 187 510 348 362 138 399 331 3164 520 360 165 370 345 365 170 535 350 3180 6344
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 449 354 164 463 317 335 116 358 301 2857 470 325 150 340 315 335 160 485 320 2900 5757
Handicap 5 3 15 9 11 13 17 1 7 6 10 16 12 4 8 18 14 2
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, UC, Diner's, DC, AMEX, Saison, NICOS

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

