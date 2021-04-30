Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Pirika/Ashiri Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6864 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Green/Back
|72
|6864 yards
|White/Regular
|72
|6458 yards
|Gold/Senior
|72
|6013 yards
|Green/Ladies
|72
|5882 yards
Scorecard for Pirika/Ashiri
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|526
|412
|470
|375
|555
|183
|390
|193
|415
|3519
|516
|346
|339
|172
|571
|360
|156
|370
|458
|3288
|6807
|White M: 70.7/121
|477
|374
|452
|360
|536
|160
|373
|170
|405
|3307
|490
|327
|309
|165
|543
|339
|147
|370
|414
|3104
|6411
|Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|447
|318
|432
|350
|503
|139
|354
|138
|399
|3080
|464
|312
|273
|151
|507
|319
|137
|370
|390
|2923
|6003
|Red W: 70.2/119
|439
|314
|429
|340
|500
|134
|348
|133
|393
|3030
|460
|306
|270
|150
|497
|316
|135
|370
|385
|2889
|5919
|Handicap
|8
|2
|4
|10
|12
|6
|14
|16
|18
|11
|7
|13
|15
|17
|5
|9
|1
|3
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout