Yokawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6904 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6904 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6514 yards
|72.4
|122
|Regular
|72
|6132 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5367 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yokawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|370
|441
|413
|492
|168
|440
|418
|239
|547
|3528
|450
|548
|312
|394
|177
|209
|355
|503
|428
|3376
|6904
|Back M: 72.4/122
|340
|412
|391
|466
|150
|406
|403
|217
|525
|3310
|430
|532
|290
|375
|159
|192
|347
|476
|403
|3204
|6514
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|318
|387
|380
|447
|130
|389
|366
|183
|504
|3104
|391
|517
|270
|357
|154
|151
|339
|469
|380
|3028
|6132
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|298
|323
|340
|366
|118
|330
|321
|120
|443
|2659
|349
|475
|250
|323
|129
|122
|311
|401
|348
|2708
|5367
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Diners, AMEX, Saison, DC, JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, TS3
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Players should wear a sports shirt with a collar and keep the hem out. (In the case of a high neck, the collar height should be 3 cm or more). Please refrain from wrapping a towel around your neck or hanging it on your shoulder.
