Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Katsuura Golf Club - Azalea/Satsuki Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6955 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Korai 72 6955 yards
Back/Bent 72 6585 yards 73.1 123
Back/Bent (W) 72 6585 yards 73.4 127
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Azalea/Satsuki
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 420 395 440 340 655 165 535 165 410 3525 335 175 310 440 560 155 395 400 590 3360 6885
Red W: 74.1/125 420 395 440 340 655 165 535 165 410 3525 335 175 310 440 560 155 395 400 590 3360 6885
Handicap 5 11 13 15 1 7 3 9 17 10 8 2 4 12 14 16 18 6
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UFJ, UC, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Katsuura GC - Satsuki: #1
Katsuura Golf Club - Satsuki/Sakura Course
Katsuura, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuura GC - Sakura: #8
Katsuura Golf Club - Sakura/Azalea Course
Katsuura, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Camel Golf Resort
Camel Golf Resort
Onjuku, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
ABC Isumi GC
ABC Isumi Golf Course
Isumi, Chiba
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtakijo GC: Clubhouse
Ohtakijo Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Otaki, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtakijo GC
Ohtakijo Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Otaki, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtakijo GC
Ohtakijo Golf Club - East/West Course
Otaki, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanao CC: #9
Hanao Country Club
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohara-Onjuku GC: #11
Ohara-Onjuku Golf Course
Isumi, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mangijo CC - East: #3
Mangijo Country Club - East/South Course
Isumi, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohtaki CC - South: #5
Ohtaki Country Club - South/West Course
Otaki, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mangijo CC - West: #7
Mangijo Country Club - West/East Course
Isumi, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me