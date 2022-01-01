Katsuura Golf Club - Satsuki/Sakura Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6955 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6955 yards
|Back/Bent
|72
|6535 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Bent (W)
|72
|6535 yards
|73.4
|127
Scorecard for Satsuki/Sakura
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|335
|175
|310
|440
|560
|155
|395
|400
|590
|3360
|330
|395
|210
|360
|600
|395
|415
|220
|600
|3525
|6885
|Red W: 74.1/125
|335
|175
|310
|440
|560
|155
|395
|400
|590
|3360
|330
|395
|210
|360
|600
|395
|415
|220
|600
|3525
|6885
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|15
|1
|7
|9
|3
|17
|8
|2
|10
|12
|14
|4
|6
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UFJ, UC, VISA, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
