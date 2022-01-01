Mangijo Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7067 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Bent
|72
|7067 yards
|74.9
|131
|Black/Korai
|72
|6831 yards
|Blue/Bent
|72
|6683 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue/Korai
|72
|6449 yards
|White/Bent
|72
|6449 yards
|70.7
|121
|White/Korai
|72
|6157 yards
|Red/Bent (W)
|72
|5714 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red/Korai
|72
|5430 yards
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|394
|590
|442
|207
|446
|425
|190
|557
|385
|3636
|543
|382
|446
|195
|360
|376
|407
|166
|556
|3431
|7067
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|377
|552
|414
|170
|416
|414
|175
|519
|365
|3402
|527
|370
|436
|176
|339
|366
|387
|159
|521
|3281
|6683
|White M: 70.7/121
|350
|552
|414
|170
|416
|376
|175
|519
|345
|3317
|500
|347
|420
|156
|315
|357
|387
|159
|491
|3132
|6449
|Red W: 70.2/119
|280
|504
|360
|149
|361
|348
|175
|474
|265
|2916
|433
|314
|352
|142
|291
|331
|359
|154
|422
|2798
|5714
|Handicap
|9
|11
|1
|5
|3
|13
|15
|17
|7
|2
|6
|10
|12
|8
|14
|4
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
