Mangijo Country Club - West/East Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7067 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/Bent 72 7067 yards 74.9 131
Black/Korai 72 6831 yards
Blue/Bent 72 6683 yards 73.1 123
Blue/Korai 72 6449 yards
White/Bent 72 6449 yards 70.7 121
White/Korai 72 6157 yards
Red/Bent (W) 72 5714 yards 70.2 119
Red/Korai 72 5430 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 394 590 442 207 446 425 190 557 385 3636 543 382 446 195 360 376 407 166 556 3431 7067
Blue M: 73.1/123 377 552 414 170 416 414 175 519 365 3402 527 370 436 176 339 366 387 159 521 3281 6683
White M: 70.7/121 350 552 414 170 416 376 175 519 345 3317 500 347 420 156 315 357 387 159 491 3132 6449
Red W: 70.2/119 280 504 360 149 361 348 175 474 265 2916 433 314 352 142 291 331 359 154 422 2798 5714
Handicap 9 11 1 5 3 13 15 17 7 2 6 10 12 8 14 4 16 18
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1975)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
