Mangijo Country Club - East/South Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6990 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/Bent 72 6990 yards 73.1 123
Black/Korai 72 6718 yards
Blue/Bent 72 6623 yards 72.4 122
Blue/Korai 72 6342 yards
White/Bent 72 6321 yards 70.7 121
White/Korai 72 6024 yards
Red/Bent (W) 72 5565 yards 70.2 119
Red/Korai 72 5268 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 543 382 446 195 360 376 407 166 556 3431 572 391 189 585 396 420 200 400 406 3559 6990
Blue M: 72.4/122 527 370 436 176 339 366 387 159 521 3281 519 369 176 563 368 398 185 380 384 3342 6623
White M: 70.7/121 500 347 420 156 315 357 387 159 491 3132 498 369 170 535 361 374 162 360 360 3189 6321
Red W: 70.2/119 433 314 352 142 291 331 359 154 422 2798 453 348 149 475 293 318 153 275 303 2767 5565
Handicap 2 6 10 12 8 14 4 16 18 3 11 13 1 7 15 9 17 5
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1975)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

