Mangijo Country Club - East/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6990 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Bent
|72
|6990 yards
|73.1
|123
|Black/Korai
|72
|6718 yards
|Blue/Bent
|72
|6623 yards
|72.4
|122
|Blue/Korai
|72
|6342 yards
|White/Bent
|72
|6321 yards
|70.7
|121
|White/Korai
|72
|6024 yards
|Red/Bent (W)
|72
|5565 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red/Korai
|72
|5268 yards
Scorecard for East/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|543
|382
|446
|195
|360
|376
|407
|166
|556
|3431
|572
|391
|189
|585
|396
|420
|200
|400
|406
|3559
|6990
|Blue M: 72.4/122
|527
|370
|436
|176
|339
|366
|387
|159
|521
|3281
|519
|369
|176
|563
|368
|398
|185
|380
|384
|3342
|6623
|White M: 70.7/121
|500
|347
|420
|156
|315
|357
|387
|159
|491
|3132
|498
|369
|170
|535
|361
|374
|162
|360
|360
|3189
|6321
|Red W: 70.2/119
|433
|314
|352
|142
|291
|331
|359
|154
|422
|2798
|453
|348
|149
|475
|293
|318
|153
|275
|303
|2767
|5565
|Handicap
|2
|6
|10
|12
|8
|14
|4
|16
|18
|3
|11
|13
|1
|7
|15
|9
|17
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
