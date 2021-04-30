Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

ABC Isumi Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 6646 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6646 yards
Regular 72 5976 yards
Ladies 72 4893 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for ABC Isumi Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 570 390 198 356 148 362 412 362 567 3365 543 134 396 534 412 401 408 142 367 3337 6702
Blue M: 70.7/121 513 350 173 307 132 306 372 350 525 3028 513 119 320 485 382 373 369 117 331 3009 6037
White M: 69.2/117 456 325 148 293 132 298 294 326 508 2780 420 119 300 451 364 354 287 117 331 2743 5523
Red W: 67.1/113 456 325 148 261 107 242 294 288 452 2573 420 101 300 451 326 306 287 105 236 2532 5105
Handicap 9 3 13 1 5 17 7 11 15 14 16 4 10 2 8 6 18 12
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2011

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, AMEX, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

