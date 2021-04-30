ABC Isumi Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 6646 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6646 yards
|Regular
|72
|5976 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4893 yards
Scorecard for ABC Isumi Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|570
|390
|198
|356
|148
|362
|412
|362
|567
|3365
|543
|134
|396
|534
|412
|401
|408
|142
|367
|3337
|6702
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|513
|350
|173
|307
|132
|306
|372
|350
|525
|3028
|513
|119
|320
|485
|382
|373
|369
|117
|331
|3009
|6037
|White M: 69.2/117
|456
|325
|148
|293
|132
|298
|294
|326
|508
|2780
|420
|119
|300
|451
|364
|354
|287
|117
|331
|2743
|5523
|Red W: 67.1/113
|456
|325
|148
|261
|107
|242
|294
|288
|452
|2573
|420
|101
|300
|451
|326
|306
|287
|105
|236
|2532
|5105
|Handicap
|9
|3
|13
|1
|5
|17
|7
|11
|15
|14
|16
|4
|10
|2
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2011
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, AMEX, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
