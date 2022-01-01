Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Katsuura Tokyu Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6615 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/A 72 6615 yards 73.1 123
RT/A 72 6240 yards 70.7 121
RT/A (W) 72 6240 yards 71.7 123
BT/B 72 6102 yards
RT/B 72 5733 yards
LT/A 72 4979 yards
LT/B 72 4494 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Katsuura Tokyu Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 366 160 418 500 374 387 414 167 514 3300 492 412 181 372 384 489 172 388 425 3315 6615
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 343 146 396 480 349 364 394 151 482 3105 477 392 167 343 360 472 155 366 403 3135 6240
Red W: 70.2/119 323 124 335 405 247 292 310 134 408 2578 458 300 149 280 336 407 155 220 319 2624 5202
Handicap 13 17 3 15 9 5 1 11 7 16 2 14 12 8 10 18 4 6
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / AMEX / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / NICOS / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

