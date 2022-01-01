Katsuura Tokyu Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6615 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/A
|72
|6615 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT/A
|72
|6240 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT/A (W)
|72
|6240 yards
|71.7
|123
|BT/B
|72
|6102 yards
|RT/B
|72
|5733 yards
|LT/A
|72
|4979 yards
|LT/B
|72
|4494 yards
Scorecard for Katsuura Tokyu Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|366
|160
|418
|500
|374
|387
|414
|167
|514
|3300
|492
|412
|181
|372
|384
|489
|172
|388
|425
|3315
|6615
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|343
|146
|396
|480
|349
|364
|394
|151
|482
|3105
|477
|392
|167
|343
|360
|472
|155
|366
|403
|3135
|6240
|Red W: 70.2/119
|323
|124
|335
|405
|247
|292
|310
|134
|408
|2578
|458
|300
|149
|280
|336
|407
|155
|220
|319
|2624
|5202
|Handicap
|13
|17
|3
|15
|9
|5
|1
|11
|7
|16
|2
|14
|12
|8
|10
|18
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / AMEX / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / NICOS / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
