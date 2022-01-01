Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Yamagata

Kenmin Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6355 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
RT 72 6355 yards 70.7 121
ST 72 5616 yards
G&LT 72 4945 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kenmin Golf Centre
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 358 397 154 511 386 193 371 338 523 3231 422 160 476 360 337 391 140 473 365 3124 6355
White M: 70.0/119 345 378 131 497 355 176 353 323 508 3066 387 141 452 342 318 376 125 457 351 2949 6015
Red W: 66.9/109 267 292 131 391 304 118 273 288 433 2497 336 107 411 234 272 317 125 390 245 2437 4934
Handicap 13 3 17 1 7 11 5 15 9 10 18 4 8 14 2 16 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yakurai Size GC
Yakurai Size Golf Club
Kami, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Park Sakata
Golf Park Sakata
Sakata, Yamagata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me