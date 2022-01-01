Kenmin Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6355 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|RT
|72
|6355 yards
|70.7
|121
|ST
|72
|5616 yards
|G<
|72
|4945 yards
Scorecard for Kenmin Golf Centre
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|358
|397
|154
|511
|386
|193
|371
|338
|523
|3231
|422
|160
|476
|360
|337
|391
|140
|473
|365
|3124
|6355
|White M: 70.0/119
|345
|378
|131
|497
|355
|176
|353
|323
|508
|3066
|387
|141
|452
|342
|318
|376
|125
|457
|351
|2949
|6015
|Red W: 66.9/109
|267
|292
|131
|391
|304
|118
|273
|288
|433
|2497
|336
|107
|411
|234
|272
|317
|125
|390
|245
|2437
|4934
|Handicap
|13
|3
|17
|1
|7
|11
|5
|15
|9
|10
|18
|4
|8
|14
|2
|16
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
