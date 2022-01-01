Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Yamagata

Golf Park Sakata

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6330 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Blue 72 6330 yards 70.7 121
Regular/White 72 5973 yards 69.2 117
Regular/White (W) 72 5973 yards 70.2 119
Women/Red 72 5115 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Island Golf Park Sakata
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 338 496 323 143 411 348 378 512 178 3127 395 370 576 224 375 108 376 326 453 3203 6330
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 321 481 306 136 387 340 350 492 160 2973 358 354 552 187 352 93 356 312 436 3000 5973
Red W: 67.1/113 305 397 267 136 339 272 287 455 122 2580 300 254 461 142 314 93 297 286 388 2535 5115
Handicap 17 15 13 3 1 9 7 11 5 12 6 4 8 2 14 10 16 18
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Graham Marsh (1976)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

