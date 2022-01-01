Golf Park Sakata
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6330 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Blue
|72
|6330 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/White
|72
|5973 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular/White (W)
|72
|5973 yards
|70.2
|119
|Women/Red
|72
|5115 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Island Golf Park Sakata
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|338
|496
|323
|143
|411
|348
|378
|512
|178
|3127
|395
|370
|576
|224
|375
|108
|376
|326
|453
|3203
|6330
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|321
|481
|306
|136
|387
|340
|350
|492
|160
|2973
|358
|354
|552
|187
|352
|93
|356
|312
|436
|3000
|5973
|Red W: 67.1/113
|305
|397
|267
|136
|339
|272
|287
|455
|122
|2580
|300
|254
|461
|142
|314
|93
|297
|286
|388
|2535
|5115
|Handicap
|17
|15
|13
|3
|1
|9
|7
|11
|5
|12
|6
|4
|8
|2
|14
|10
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Graham Marsh (1976)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
