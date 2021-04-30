Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Yakurai Size Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 521 405 425 211 375 558 190 404 407 3496 380 212 518 377 388 434 166 531 412 3418 6914
Regular M: 70.7/121 493 374 399 179 354 523 155 374 387 3238 349 191 486 341 365 400 142 500 388 3162 6400
Ladies W: 70.2/119 458 329 340 135 328 452 103 307 334 2786 323 142 447 299 342 333 117 444 338 2785 5571
Handicap 5 9 3 13 17 1 15 11 7 12 14 8 16 6 4 18 2 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers

