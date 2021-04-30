Yakurai Size Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Yakurai Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|521
|405
|425
|211
|375
|558
|190
|404
|407
|3496
|380
|212
|518
|377
|388
|434
|166
|531
|412
|3418
|6914
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|493
|374
|399
|179
|354
|523
|155
|374
|387
|3238
|349
|191
|486
|341
|365
|400
|142
|500
|388
|3162
|6400
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|458
|329
|340
|135
|328
|452
|103
|307
|334
|2786
|323
|142
|447
|299
|342
|333
|117
|444
|338
|2785
|5571
|Handicap
|5
|9
|3
|13
|17
|1
|15
|11
|7
|12
|14
|8
|16
|6
|4
|18
|2
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers
