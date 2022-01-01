Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Yamagata

Shinjo Arden Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7015 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7015 yards
Blue 72 6532 yards
White 72 6103 yards
Gold 72 5360 yards
Red 72 5221 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 397 400 162 538 396 421 215 410 551 3490 405 571 434 171 427 357 533 209 418 3525 7015
Blue M: 73.1/123 373 370 139 518 365 397 187 378 523 3250 374 545 406 151 400 323 507 188 388 3282 6532
White M: 70.7/121 347 341 139 500 335 369 162 347 495 3035 336 517 376 138 375 323 479 165 359 3068 6103
Gold W: 68.9/116 324 315 116 483 295 285 139 318 416 2691 310 415 325 126 338 283 447 127 298 2669 5360
Red W: 67.1/113 324 315 116 391 295 285 139 318 416 2599 310 415 325 126 291 283 447 127 298 2622 5221
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 17 11 5 14 4 10 18 2 8 6 16 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Kenmin GC
Kenmin Golf Course
Funagata, Yamagata
Public
0.0
0
Oishida GC
Oishida Golf Club
Oishida, Yamagata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Shonai GC: Clubhouse
Shonai Golf Club
Shonai, Yamagata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sakurambo CC
Sakurambo Country Club
Murayama, Yamagata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Golf Park Sakata
Golf Park Sakata
Sakata, Yamagata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
