Shinjo Arden Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7015 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7015 yards
|Blue
|72
|6532 yards
|White
|72
|6103 yards
|Gold
|72
|5360 yards
|Red
|72
|5221 yards
Scorecard for Shinjo Arden Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|397
|400
|162
|538
|396
|421
|215
|410
|551
|3490
|405
|571
|434
|171
|427
|357
|533
|209
|418
|3525
|7015
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|373
|370
|139
|518
|365
|397
|187
|378
|523
|3250
|374
|545
|406
|151
|400
|323
|507
|188
|388
|3282
|6532
|White M: 70.7/121
|347
|341
|139
|500
|335
|369
|162
|347
|495
|3035
|336
|517
|376
|138
|375
|323
|479
|165
|359
|3068
|6103
|Gold W: 68.9/116
|324
|315
|116
|483
|295
|285
|139
|318
|416
|2691
|310
|415
|325
|126
|338
|283
|447
|127
|298
|2669
|5360
|Red W: 67.1/113
|324
|315
|116
|391
|295
|285
|139
|318
|416
|2599
|310
|415
|325
|126
|291
|283
|447
|127
|298
|2622
|5221
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|11
|5
|14
|4
|10
|18
|2
|8
|6
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Course Layout