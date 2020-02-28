Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Yamanashi

Country Club Green Valley - Birch Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6920 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Also known as Country Club Green Valley - Shirakaba Course.

Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6920 yards
Regular 72 6330 yards
Ladies 72 5341 yards
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Shirakaba
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 427 394 326 188 510 184 627 408 415 3479 393 304 220 539 413 392 162 490 528 3441 6920
Yellow M: 70.7/121 394 360 299 151 476 161 575 369 382 3167 367 272 191 506 388 358 136 455 490 3163 6330
Red W: 67.1/113 370 330 249 125 405 161 410 339 307 2696 337 243 161 410 283 327 104 370 410 2645 5341
Handicap 4 12 16 18 8 14 2 10 6 15 13 9 3 5 11 17 1 7
Par 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Architect Sam Snead (1973)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, AMEX, UC, DC, MC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

