Country Club Green Valley - Birch Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6920 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Also known as Country Club Green Valley - Shirakaba Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6920 yards
|Regular
|72
|6330 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5341 yards
Scorecard for Shirakaba
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|427
|394
|326
|188
|510
|184
|627
|408
|415
|3479
|393
|304
|220
|539
|413
|392
|162
|490
|528
|3441
|6920
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|394
|360
|299
|151
|476
|161
|575
|369
|382
|3167
|367
|272
|191
|506
|388
|358
|136
|455
|490
|3163
|6330
|Red W: 67.1/113
|370
|330
|249
|125
|405
|161
|410
|339
|307
|2696
|337
|243
|161
|410
|283
|327
|104
|370
|410
|2645
|5341
|Handicap
|4
|12
|16
|18
|8
|14
|2
|10
|6
|15
|13
|9
|3
|5
|11
|17
|1
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Architect Sam Snead (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, AMEX, UC, DC, MC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout