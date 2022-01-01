Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Tainaikogen Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6740 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6740 yards 72.1
Regular 72 6154 yards 69.2
Front 72 5536 yards 66.5
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tainaikogen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 407 203 507 374 367 330 373 191 546 3298 371 406 413 208 564 373 187 389 531 3442 6740
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 385 177 478 315 336 309 348 157 510 3015 340 370 380 182 532 338 163 329 505 3139 6154
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 356 149 442 268 290 282 316 128 471 2702 315 342 346 150 467 309 140 293 472 2834 5536
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 11 17 5 16 4 10 14 2 8 18 12 6
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kushigata GC
Kushigata Golf Club
Tainai, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Murakami Municipal Arakawa GC
Murakami Municipal Arakawa Golf Course
Murakami, Niigata
Municipal
0.0
0
Write Review
Nihonkai CC: Driving range
Nihonkai Country Club - West/East Course
Tainai, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nihonkai CC
Nihonkai Country Club - Middle/East Course
Tainai, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nihonkai CC
Nihonkai Country Club - Middle/West Course
Tainai, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nakajo GC
Nakajo Golf Club
Tainai, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Noble Wood GC
Noble Wood Golf Club
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shiun GC - Iitoyo: #10
Shiun Golf Club - Iitoyo Course
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shiun GC - Kajigawa: #14
Shiun Golf Club - Kajigawa Course
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shibatajo CC
Shibatajo Country Club
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest CC - East: #1
Forest Country Club - East Course
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest CC - West: #1
Forest Country Club - West Course
Shibata, Niigata
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me