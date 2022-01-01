Tainaikogen Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6740 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6740 yards
|72.1
|Regular
|72
|6154 yards
|69.2
|Front
|72
|5536 yards
|66.5
Scorecard for Tainaikogen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|407
|203
|507
|374
|367
|330
|373
|191
|546
|3298
|371
|406
|413
|208
|564
|373
|187
|389
|531
|3442
|6740
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|385
|177
|478
|315
|336
|309
|348
|157
|510
|3015
|340
|370
|380
|182
|532
|338
|163
|329
|505
|3139
|6154
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|356
|149
|442
|268
|290
|282
|316
|128
|471
|2702
|315
|342
|346
|150
|467
|309
|140
|293
|472
|2834
|5536
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|16
|4
|10
|14
|2
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
