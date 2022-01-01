Lake Green Golf Club - Misano Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7044 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/B
|72
|7044 yards
|Champion/A
|72
|7015 yards
|73.4
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6720 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6689 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6404 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6365 yards
|Senior/B
|72
|5722 yards
|Senior/A
|72
|5685 yards
|Ladies/B
|72
|5396 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5348 yards
|70.3
|118
Scorecard for Misano
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.4/123
|418
|434
|522
|425
|136
|377
|455
|188
|630
|3585
|427
|424
|173
|354
|610
|376
|390
|189
|487
|3430
|7015
|Blue M: 71.9/121
|391
|411
|492
|407
|136
|364
|422
|168
|614
|3405
|406
|413
|158
|335
|531
|359
|376
|166
|472
|3216
|6621
|White M: 70.5/119
|366
|406
|482
|389
|115
|348
|395
|147
|594
|3242
|383
|401
|158
|310
|514
|338
|353
|136
|463
|3056
|6298
|Silver M: 68.0/117
|338
|362
|446
|370
|115
|242
|349
|126
|513
|2861
|354
|350
|144
|295
|446
|321
|243
|133
|453
|2739
|5600
|Red W: 70.3/118
|338
|362
|409
|314
|115
|242
|276
|126
|470
|2652
|354
|350
|144
|295
|446
|321
|243
|122
|421
|2696
|5348
|Handicap
|13
|5
|9
|3
|17
|11
|1
|15
|7
|8
|2
|18
|14
|6
|4
|10
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master Card, JCB & others
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
