Lake Green Golf Club - Misano Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7044 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/B 72 7044 yards
Champion/A 72 7015 yards 73.4 123
Back/B 72 6720 yards
Back/A 72 6689 yards
Regular/B 72 6404 yards
Regular/A 72 6365 yards
Senior/B 72 5722 yards
Senior/A 72 5685 yards
Ladies/B 72 5396 yards
Ladies/A 72 5348 yards 70.3 118
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Misano
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.4/123 418 434 522 425 136 377 455 188 630 3585 427 424 173 354 610 376 390 189 487 3430 7015
Blue M: 71.9/121 391 411 492 407 136 364 422 168 614 3405 406 413 158 335 531 359 376 166 472 3216 6621
White M: 70.5/119 366 406 482 389 115 348 395 147 594 3242 383 401 158 310 514 338 353 136 463 3056 6298
Silver M: 68.0/117 338 362 446 370 115 242 349 126 513 2861 354 350 144 295 446 321 243 133 453 2739 5600
Red W: 70.3/118 338 362 409 314 115 242 276 126 470 2652 354 350 144 295 446 321 243 122 421 2696 5348
Handicap 13 5 9 3 17 11 1 15 7 8 2 18 14 6 4 10 16 12
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master Card, JCB & others

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

