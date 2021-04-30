Akeyo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6544 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/OG
|72
|6544 yards
|Back/DG
|72
|6351 yards
|Regular/OG
|72
|6271 yards
|Regular/DG
|72
|6098 yards
|Front/OG
|72
|5590 yards
|Ladies/OG
|72
|5044 yards
|Front/DG
|72
|4872 yards
Scorecard for Akeyo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|408
|558
|341
|166
|527
|165
|382
|418
|359
|3324
|377
|524
|142
|392
|497
|392
|301
|155
|422
|3202
|6526
|Regular M: 71.7/121
|379
|545
|332
|155
|511
|153
|367
|404
|350
|3196
|353
|508
|120
|372
|483
|375
|289
|142
|411
|3053
|6249
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|363
|545
|318
|144
|490
|143
|334
|404
|350
|3091
|331
|508
|120
|348
|483
|346
|274
|131
|366
|2907
|5998
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|318
|415
|290
|144
|430
|143
|320
|284
|310
|2654
|331
|424
|120
|348
|323
|346
|274
|131
|309
|2606
|5260
|Handicap
|5
|3
|11
|17
|7
|15
|13
|1
|9
|6
|2
|16
|10
|8
|12
|14
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout