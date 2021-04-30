Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Akeyo Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6544 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/OG 72 6544 yards
Back/DG 72 6351 yards
Regular/OG 72 6271 yards
Regular/DG 72 6098 yards
Front/OG 72 5590 yards
Ladies/OG 72 5044 yards
Front/DG 72 4872 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akeyo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 408 558 341 166 527 165 382 418 359 3324 377 524 142 392 497 392 301 155 422 3202 6526
Regular M: 71.7/121 379 545 332 155 511 153 367 404 350 3196 353 508 120 372 483 375 289 142 411 3053 6249
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 363 545 318 144 490 143 334 404 350 3091 331 508 120 348 483 346 274 131 366 2907 5998
Ladies W: 67.1/113 318 415 290 144 430 143 320 284 310 2654 331 424 120 348 323 346 274 131 309 2606 5260
Handicap 5 3 11 17 7 15 13 1 9 6 2 16 10 8 12 14 18 4
Par 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

