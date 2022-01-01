Lake Green Golf Club - Lake Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7245 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/B
|72
|7245 yards
|Champion/A
|72
|7216 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6760 yards
|Back/A
|72
|6709 yards
|72.0
|125
|Regular/B
|72
|6381 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6329 yards
|70.6
|121
|Senior/B
|72
|5755 yards
|Senior/A
|72
|5698 yards
|67.8
|117
|Ladies/B
|72
|5259 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5207 yards
Scorecard for Lake Green Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.3/131
|432
|579
|451
|210
|517
|416
|206
|421
|466
|3698
|543
|422
|419
|416
|128
|416
|171
|549
|429
|3493
|7191
|Blue M: 72.0/125
|393
|550
|420
|192
|500
|399
|182
|387
|432
|3455
|510
|406
|361
|367
|128
|412
|151
|528
|391
|3254
|6709
|White M: 70.6/121
|374
|524
|406
|176
|474
|374
|160
|367
|401
|3256
|486
|366
|341
|355
|109
|394
|130
|512
|380
|3073
|6329
|Silver M: 67.8/117
|340
|485
|379
|158
|443
|297
|117
|250
|382
|2851
|451
|340
|336
|321
|109
|368
|112
|446
|364
|2847
|5698
|Red W: 69.2/119
|340
|452
|318
|119
|405
|297
|117
|250
|272
|2570
|451
|280
|289
|321
|91
|354
|112
|446
|338
|2682
|5252
|Handicap
|5
|11
|1
|15
|13
|9
|17
|3
|7
|14
|6
|8
|2
|16
|4
|18
|10
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master Card, JCB & others
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
