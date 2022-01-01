Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Lake Green Golf Club - Lake Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7245 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/B 72 7245 yards
Champion/A 72 7216 yards
Back/B 72 6760 yards
Back/A 72 6709 yards 72.0 125
Regular/B 72 6381 yards
Regular/A 72 6329 yards 70.6 121
Senior/B 72 5755 yards
Senior/A 72 5698 yards 67.8 117
Ladies/B 72 5259 yards
Ladies/A 72 5207 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.3/131 432 579 451 210 517 416 206 421 466 3698 543 422 419 416 128 416 171 549 429 3493 7191
Blue M: 72.0/125 393 550 420 192 500 399 182 387 432 3455 510 406 361 367 128 412 151 528 391 3254 6709
White M: 70.6/121 374 524 406 176 474 374 160 367 401 3256 486 366 341 355 109 394 130 512 380 3073 6329
Silver M: 67.8/117 340 485 379 158 443 297 117 250 382 2851 451 340 336 321 109 368 112 446 364 2847 5698
Red W: 69.2/119 340 452 318 119 405 297 117 250 272 2570 451 280 289 321 91 354 112 446 338 2682 5252
Handicap 5 11 1 15 13 9 17 3 7 14 6 8 2 16 4 18 10 12
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master Card, JCB & others

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

