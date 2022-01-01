MacGregor Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6527 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue/New
|72
|6527 yards
|71.7
|BLue/Old
|72
|6406 yards
|71.1
|White/New
|72
|6204 yards
|White/Old
|72
|6078 yards
|Red/New
|72
|5393 yards
|Red.Old
|72
|5268 yards
Scorecard for MacGregor Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|538
|355
|210
|391
|432
|335
|516
|164
|398
|3339
|369
|170
|565
|352
|375
|395
|154
|485
|408
|3273
|6612
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|525
|342
|179
|373
|416
|317
|496
|154
|365
|3167
|355
|152
|550
|336
|353
|371
|133
|463
|387
|3100
|6267
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|499
|325
|157
|309
|394
|292
|479
|143
|346
|2944
|333
|137
|547
|319
|331
|349
|121
|444
|365
|2946
|5890
|Handicap
|7
|11
|5
|1
|3
|13
|9
|15
|17
|12
|10
|4
|2
|8
|6
|14
|18
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Golf wear
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout