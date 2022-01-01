Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

MacGregor Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6527 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue/New 72 6527 yards 71.7
BLue/Old 72 6406 yards 71.1
White/New 72 6204 yards
White/Old 72 6078 yards
Red/New 72 5393 yards
Red.Old 72 5268 yards
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 538 355 210 391 432 335 516 164 398 3339 369 170 565 352 375 395 154 485 408 3273 6612
Regular M: 70.7/121 525 342 179 373 416 317 496 154 365 3167 355 152 550 336 353 371 133 463 387 3100 6267
Ladies W: 70.2/119 499 325 157 309 394 292 479 143 346 2944 333 137 547 319 331 349 121 444 365 2946 5890
Handicap 7 11 5 1 3 13 9 15 17 12 10 4 2 8 6 14 18 16
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Golf wear

Be the first to leave a review

