Yonehara Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6811 yards
Slope 134
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6811 yards 72.8 134
Blue 72 6501 yards 71.4 131
White 72 6140 yards 69.7 128
Red 72 5141 yards 70.7 122
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yonehara Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 416 511 185 539 359 425 362 223 370 3390 457 537 400 394 153 381 396 195 524 3437 6827
Blue M: 70.7/121 385 492 173 465 340 403 342 194 357 3151 436 523 369 381 133 362 376 171 506 3257 6408
White M: 69.2/117 W: 69.2/117 345 446 130 435 309 358 306 162 327 2818 377 488 346 339 109 301 356 145 466 2927 5745
Red W: 66.1/111 313 408 103 395 295 243 271 117 297 2442 322 435 291 314 96 273 339 121 415 2606 5048
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 2 14 8 12 18 6
Par 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1989)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes - 3,300 yen

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Diners, Amex, JCB, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Dress code Please refrain from wearing jeans or sandals when visiting. Please wear a shirt with a collar to play. Put the hem of a men's shirt in your pants. For shorts, use long socks .

Available Facilities

Lockers

