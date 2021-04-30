Yonehara Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6811 yards
Slope 134
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6811 yards
|72.8
|134
|Blue
|72
|6501 yards
|71.4
|131
|White
|72
|6140 yards
|69.7
|128
|Red
|72
|5141 yards
|70.7
|122
Scorecard for Yonehara Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|416
|511
|185
|539
|359
|425
|362
|223
|370
|3390
|457
|537
|400
|394
|153
|381
|396
|195
|524
|3437
|6827
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|385
|492
|173
|465
|340
|403
|342
|194
|357
|3151
|436
|523
|369
|381
|133
|362
|376
|171
|506
|3257
|6408
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 69.2/117
|345
|446
|130
|435
|309
|358
|306
|162
|327
|2818
|377
|488
|346
|339
|109
|301
|356
|145
|466
|2927
|5745
|Red W: 66.1/111
|313
|408
|103
|395
|295
|243
|271
|117
|297
|2442
|322
|435
|291
|314
|96
|273
|339
|121
|415
|2606
|5048
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1989)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes - 3,300 yen
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Diners, Amex, JCB, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Dress code Please refrain from wearing jeans or sandals when visiting. Please wear a shirt with a collar to play. Put the hem of a men's shirt in your pants. For shorts, use long socks .
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
Course Layout