Golden Cross Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6822 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full 72 6822 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6378 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5919 yards
Ladies 72 5355 yards 64.1 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golden Cross Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full Back M: 73.1/123 431 515 179 394 392 436 196 516 398 3457 368 467 206 380 530 349 409 164 492 3365 6822
Back M: 70.7/121 410 491 153 374 303 406 172 500 382 3191 346 455 185 362 512 330 394 126 477 3187 6378
Front M: 69.2/117 359 464 140 354 285 377 150 481 347 2957 319 432 159 317 490 310 352 108 457 2944 5901
Ladies W: 64.1/107 334 436 109 335 250 341 128 437 322 2692 298 364 116 295 453 290 334 94 419 2663 5355
Handicap 3 15 17 5 13 1 9 7 11 14 2 8 12 6 16 4 18 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, NICOS, UC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

