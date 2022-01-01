Golden Cross Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6822 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full
|72
|6822 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6378 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5919 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5355 yards
|64.1
|107
Scorecard for Golden Cross Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 73.1/123
|431
|515
|179
|394
|392
|436
|196
|516
|398
|3457
|368
|467
|206
|380
|530
|349
|409
|164
|492
|3365
|6822
|Back M: 70.7/121
|410
|491
|153
|374
|303
|406
|172
|500
|382
|3191
|346
|455
|185
|362
|512
|330
|394
|126
|477
|3187
|6378
|Front M: 69.2/117
|359
|464
|140
|354
|285
|377
|150
|481
|347
|2957
|319
|432
|159
|317
|490
|310
|352
|108
|457
|2944
|5901
|Ladies W: 64.1/107
|334
|436
|109
|335
|250
|341
|128
|437
|322
|2692
|298
|364
|116
|295
|453
|290
|334
|94
|419
|2663
|5355
|Handicap
|3
|15
|17
|5
|13
|1
|9
|7
|11
|14
|2
|8
|12
|6
|16
|4
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, NICOS, UC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout