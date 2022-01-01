Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Toyo Country Club

About

Scorecard for Toyo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 505 163 405 385 386 150 284 384 339 3001 350 169 425 360 374 381 166 301 495 3021 6022
Regular M: 66.1/111 477 136 385 345 358 138 268 358 275 2740 322 134 368 327 328 349 131 250 416 2625 5365
Ladies W: 66.9/109 443 127 261 319 338 132 263 344 272 2499 300 124 337 306 285 321 115 243 413 2444 4943
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 17 5 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC, VISA, AMEX, Diners, Saison, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

