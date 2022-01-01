Toyo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6022 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|6022 yards
|Back/Sub
|72
|5825 yards
|Regul/Main
|72
|5365 yards
|Regul
|72
|5169 yards
|Ladies/Main
|72
|4943 yards
|Ladies/Sub
|72
|4741 yards
Scorecard for Toyo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|505
|163
|405
|385
|386
|150
|284
|384
|339
|3001
|350
|169
|425
|360
|374
|381
|166
|301
|495
|3021
|6022
|Regular M: 66.1/111
|477
|136
|385
|345
|358
|138
|268
|358
|275
|2740
|322
|134
|368
|327
|328
|349
|131
|250
|416
|2625
|5365
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|443
|127
|261
|319
|338
|132
|263
|344
|272
|2499
|300
|124
|337
|306
|285
|321
|115
|243
|413
|2444
|4943
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC, VISA, AMEX, Diners, Saison, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Ichihara, Chiba
Resort
Course Layout