Minami Iwate Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6387 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6387 yards
|FT
|72
|5883 yards
|LT
|72
|5508 yards
Scorecard for Minamiiwate
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.3/126 W: 76.5/134
|473
|420
|185
|420
|370
|565
|421
|210
|400
|3464
|150
|305
|350
|497
|325
|490
|280
|136
|390
|2923
|6387
|Front M: 67.9/122 W: 73.8/131
|437
|386
|135
|365
|347
|529
|400
|194
|380
|3173
|137
|268
|331
|479
|291
|469
|258
|117
|360
|2710
|5883
|Senior M: 66.2/116
|421
|376
|120
|333
|310
|470
|360
|187
|360
|2937
|124
|249
|311
|464
|275
|450
|245
|111
|342
|2571
|5508
|Ladies W: 71.1/124
|421
|376
|120
|333
|310
|470
|360
|187
|360
|2937
|124
|249
|311
|464
|275
|450
|245
|111
|342
|2571
|5508
|Handicap
|17
|5
|11
|1
|15
|9
|3
|7
|13
|16
|10
|8
|2
|4
|12
|14
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / UC / DC / MUFG / Diners / Nissenren / AMEX / QUICPay
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
