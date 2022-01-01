Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

Minami Iwate Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6387 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6387 yards
FT 72 5883 yards
LT 72 5508 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minamiiwate
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.3/126 W: 76.5/134 473 420 185 420 370 565 421 210 400 3464 150 305 350 497 325 490 280 136 390 2923 6387
Front M: 67.9/122 W: 73.8/131 437 386 135 365 347 529 400 194 380 3173 137 268 331 479 291 469 258 117 360 2710 5883
Senior M: 66.2/116 421 376 120 333 310 470 360 187 360 2937 124 249 311 464 275 450 245 111 342 2571 5508
Ladies W: 71.1/124 421 376 120 333 310 470 360 187 360 2937 124 249 311 464 275 450 245 111 342 2571 5508
Handicap 17 5 11 1 15 9 3 7 13 16 10 8 2 4 12 14 18 6
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 3 4 4 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / UC / DC / MUFG / Diners / Nissenren / AMEX / QUICPay
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

No reviews yet

Nearby Courses
Ichinoseki CC - East: #1
Ichinoseki Country Club - East/South Course
Ichinoseki, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Ichinoseki CC - West: #4
Ichinoseki Country Club - East/West Course
Ichinoseki, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Ichinoseki CC - South: #7
Ichinoseki Country Club - West/South Course
Ichinoseki, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Michinoku Koto CC: Clubhouse
Michinoku Koto Country Club
Oshu, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Esashi CC
Esashi Country Club - West Course
Oshu, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Esashi CC: Clubhouse
Esashi Country Club - East Course
Oshu, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Course Layout
